Calgary pharmacist suspended after accessing health records without authorization

A Calgary pharmacist has been suspended by the Alberta College of Pharmacy (ACP) after they found she had accessed a person's electronic health records (Netcare) without "any authorized purpose."

Officials say it only happened once, while 34-year-old Sin Young (Jenny) Park was working with Alberta Health Services, and that the person whose health records she accessed wasn't a patient or anyone she had a "personal relationship" with.

"The hearing tribunal found that Park misused her authority as a health information custodian and pharmacist," said ACP in a news release.

Though there's no evidence to suggest that Park shared the person's health information with anyone, the tribunal found her conduct to be unprofessional and warranting of sanctions.

"The requirement for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to properly collect, use, disclose and safeguard Albertans’ health information is an essential element in pharmacy professionals being authorized to have access to Netcare," said ACP.

"When health information is accessed and used for an unauthorized purpose, the integrity of the profession is eroded."

The tribunal imposed "significant" penalties on Park, but did note she had no previous history of unprofessional conduct.

Park was handed a reprimand and three-month suspension.

She must also disclose the tribunal's written decision to any pharmacy employer or licensee for the next two years, and pay back 25 per cent of the costs of the investigation and hearing – approximately $5,900.

The tribunal’s complete decision on merit and sanctions can be found on the ACP website.