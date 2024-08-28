Calgary police arrest man wanted on many warrants

Calgary police have found and arrested Toven Thobo-Carlsen, who was wanted for warrants on more than 20 charges.

The 38-year-old has now been charged with unlawful confinement, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, assault, assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm, four counts of possession of a weapon while prohibited, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with ammunition, obtaining property under false pretenses under $5,000, three counts of failure to comply, three counts of failure to appear.

Police asked for the public's help to find Thobo-Carlsen on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police said he'd been located.