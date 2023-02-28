Calgary police arrest suspects in deadly Douglasdale shooting, Superstore shootout
Calgary police say multiple people are in custody and charges are pending in connection to a deadly shooting in the community of Douglasdale and another shooting in the East Village months before.
The suspects were arrested by police on Tuesday afternoon. Their identities will be released once the charges against them are formally laid.
DECEMBER DEATH IN DOUGLASDALE
The violence in Douglasdale, which proved fatal, happened in the 200 block of Douglas Ridge Circle S.E. at around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2022.
Officers found one man dead at the scene and said the attack was believed to be targeted.
The victim was later identified as 40-year-old Ashley Aaron Cuthbert Mawdsley of Calgary.
SHOTS FIRED IN SUPERSTORE PARKADE
The second shooting in which charges are pending happened months prior, in the parkade underneath the Real Canadian Superstore in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue S.E.
The shooting unfolded in broad daylight, just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, but no one was killed.
SUSPECTS WITH CONNECTIONS TO ORGANIZED CRIME
Police said Tuesday that in investigating each case, detectives determined the people allegedly responsible for each had ties to organized crime.
"Despite both shootings being targeted, these offenders demonstrated a complete disregard for public safety and placed members of our community at risk of serious harm or death,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a news release.
“Both of these shootings occurred at times when people were going about their daily routines. The victimization of Calgarians caused by organized crime violence can have a devastating and lasting impact on innocent bystanders and the community as a whole."
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
Amid Canada's decision to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, cybersecurity and privacy experts explain how the ban highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of personal data since the beginning of the digital age.
Nearly a third of Canadians have lost their luggage while flying: survey
A new survey has found roughly one-third of Canadians have lost their luggage when flying, while 6.7 per cent of those who lost luggage never saw their belongings again.
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
11 minutes of daily exercise could have a positive impact on your health, large study shows
Just 11 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity aerobic activity per day could lower your risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease or premature death, a large new study has found.
Leafs re-acquire Luke Schenn, deal Rasmus Sandin and Pierre Engvall
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to wheel and deal ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
What you need to know about interest and penalties if you fill your taxes late
Tax season is underway in Canada. For tax procrastinators, here's a look at what you'll be charged if you don't file on time this year.
Edmonton
-
Alberta budget surplus slides by $2B, investments in safety and health continue
Alberta's 2023 budget continues affordability measures and targeted investments in public safety, healthcare, and education as the projected surplus declined by $2 billion for 2022-23.
-
$23B capital budget: What Alberta is and isn't planning to build, fix and improve
Alberta is planning to spend about $23 billion of its $205-billion budget over the next three years on capital projects including billions on roads, hospitals and affordable housing.
-
Oilers acquire Ekholm from Nashville for Barrie, Schaefer, 1st rounder
The Edmonton Oilers beefed up their blueline Tuesday afternoon by bringing in 6'4" defenceman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.
Vancouver
-
83-year-old man dies after being hit by commercial truck in West Vancouver
An 83-year-old man died after being hit by a commercial flatbed truck in West Vancouver Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver snowplow gets stuck in ditch during storm
Tuesday's heavier-than-expected snowfall caused havoc on Vancouver roads during the morning rush hour, and even a city truck equipped with a snowplow wasn't immune.
-
B.C. budget: $4.2B deficit forecast as province spends on health care, housing, affordability
The B.C. NDP government is spending through an anticipated economic downturn, anticipating wrapping up 2022 with a projected $3.6 billion surplus, and ending the 2023 fiscal year with a deficit of $4.2 billion
Atlantic
-
Snow forecast for Tuesday night; more expected Thursday into Friday
Snowfall in western parts of the Maritimes will begin Tuesday night, with another heavier round of snow expected Thursday into Friday.
-
Nova Scotia bans TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices
A day after the federal government announced TikTok would be banned on all government-issued mobile devices, the government of Nova Scotia is following suit.
-
First Nations in N.B. sign agreement with one forestry company named in title claim
Six Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick have signed a memorandum of understanding with one of the companies named in a major lawsuit filed by the First Nations, who are seeking to reclaim title over large swaths of the province.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
-
Pacheedaht requests $24M for new school so students can skip lengthy commute
A remote community on southwest Vancouver Island has requested funding for a new school, so students can avoid a treacherous commute.
-
'Difficult news': Sidney-Anacortes ferry not restarting until 2030
An international ferry that connects Vancouver Island with the U.S. will not be restarting operations anytime soon.
Toronto
-
Potentially powerful snowstorm tracking towards Ontario
Parts of Ontario are on track to be hit with yet another potentially significant snowstorm this week.
-
The Toronto mansion from 'Mean Girls' hits the market again after price slash
A luxury mansion in Toronto used as a set in ‘Mean Girls’ is on the market again – this time, for millions cheaper.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police ask residents in Wainfleet, Ont. to shelter in place after shooting
Niagara police are asking residents in Wainfleet, Ont. to shelter in place following a shooting.
Montreal
-
'It's been a nightmare': Work on Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge causing traffic headaches
Preliminary work to replace the aging Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge has begun, but there is growing frustration among drivers who say the project is costing them too much time and money.
-
Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen said in a news release.
-
Former CFCF Montreal icon Don McGowan has died at 85
Don McGowan, a former weatherman, host and broadcaster at CFCF 12 -- now CTV Montreal -- has died at 85. McGowan was a central figure at the English-language station for over three decades.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled due to lack of volunteers, money
Ottawa's St. Patrick's Day parade, a decades-long tradition, has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers and funding.
-
Ottawa sees 15 cm of snow Tuesday
The significant snowfall that has coated Ottawa and the area with about 15 cm of snow.
-
City of Ottawa looking into banning TikTok on city-issued devices
In the wake of the federal government's move to ban TikTok from employee devices, the city of Ottawa says its staff are looking into the matter.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man who killed stranger with a crossbow dies in prison
A Kitchener man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 60-year-old Michael Gibbon with a crossbow has died in prison.
-
'Really it’s protecting our neighbourhoods': New speed limits coming to many Waterloo streets
Some city councillors were hoping to reduce all local roads to 30 km per hour, but instead, council landed on a compromise on Monday.
-
Prom peace achieved at Cambridge high school
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) insists it is not “cancelling prom” as the promotion of a privately-organized end-of-year bash rests at the centre of controversy at a Cambridge high school.
Saskatoon
-
Family of Saskatoon man with Down syndrome fighting to keep him out of locked long-term care ward
Cory Kadlec has Down syndrome. He was living in a care home, but in June he was taken to Royal University Hospital because he was having seizures.
-
'We are expecting delays': Saskatoon businesses say drawn-out bridge construction will hurt sales
Saskatoon motorists should prepare for traffic delays as crews begin construction on one of the most travelled stretches of road in the city.
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Northern Ontario
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
-
Troy Crowder, former NHLer and Sudbury political candidate, to appeal fraud conviction
A Sudbury judge has granted Troy Crowder, a former NHL hockey player, a 30-day extension to appeal his recent fraud conviction.
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba has released its first 2023 flood outlook; here is what you need to know
Manitoba has released its first flood outlook for the upcoming spring, saying there is a moderate risk of flooding in some areas.
-
Manitoba launches strategy to end homelessness that adds hundreds of housing units
Manitoba has set out a plan to tackle homelessness that includes creating hundreds of new social housing units and implementing more services to deal with the complex issue that worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'They did everything correct': Homeowners told to scrap renovation plans over administrative error
A month after finishing renovations on their house, a Manitoba couple has been told to scrap their plans due to an administrative error made by the rural municipality.
Regina
-
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
-
Here's how much Regina Catalyst Committee's proposed projects could cost
Regina’s Catalyst Committee is proposing five projects to be built in the city in the coming years, ranging in price from about $20 million to $172 million.
-
'They have to heal': Health and Wellness Centre focused on cultural, holistic methods opens on Muskowekwan First Nation
An Indigenous-led and operated project has been unveiled by members of Muskowekwan First Nation, focused on healing its community members through a cultural approach.