Advertisement
Calgary police arrest woman who escaped from Edmonton prison
Cierra Childress, who escaped from an Edmonton prison Sept. 16, was arrested Friday night outside this strip mall in southeast Calgary without incident
CALGARY -- Calgary police arrested a woman Friday night who escaped from an Edmonton prison last week.
Just before 7:30 p.m. police responded to a tip from the public that the suspect was spotted in the 7600 block of 18th Street S.E., near a strip mall.
HAWCS was notified and from overhead, were able to identify 22-year-old Cierra Childress, who escaped from the Edmonton Institute for Women on Sept. 16 by climbing over a fence and fleeing on foot.
Police officers moved in on Childress, and picked her up outside a Dollarama, without incident.
Childress is being held in custody, while Calgary police wait for direction from corrections officers.