CALGARY -- An inmate who escaped from an Edmonton prison last week may now be in the Calgary area, according to police.

Cierra Childress, 22, reportedly climbed over a fence at the Edmonton Institute for Women about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 and fled on foot.

She was last seen running east in the area of 170th Street and 114th Avenue in west Edmonton.

Childress is described as being approximately 165 centimetres (5-5) tall and weighing 170 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately in Calgary at 403-266-1234 or Edmonton at 780-423-4567. If seen, police say she should not be approached.