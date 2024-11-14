CALGARY
    • Calgary police cleared in shooting of suspect in Coventry Hills incident

    Body-worn camera video showing the suspect running with the shovel in his hand. (Time stamp is six hours ahead). (ASIRT handout) Body-worn camera video showing the suspect running with the shovel in his hand. (Time stamp is six hours ahead). (ASIRT handout)
    Two Calgary police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting of a man in Coventry Hills two years ago.

    The suspect was shot on July 17, 2022, after officers were called to a home in the 12100 block of Coventry Hills Way N.E.

    According to a report from Alberta's police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), the homeowner called 911 after the suspect appeared at their door just before 10 p.m.

    The suspect told the homeowner that someone was trying to kill them.

    According to ASIRT's report, released on Thursday, the homeowner told the suspect he could hide in the backyard.

    While in the backyard, the man got a 135-centimetre shovel and began tapping it against the window.

    Two officers arrived and went to the backyard. Both had been informed the suspect may have a weapon.

    ASIRT says the officers had their guns drawn when the suspect ran at them with a shovel, at which time one of them fired at him.

    The suspect dropped the shovel and covered his head.

    Garden tool on the lawn after the suspect dropped it. (ASIRT) ASIRT says both officers then fired their guns at the same time.

    The suspect was hit in his right forearm and fell to the ground.

    He was arrested and taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

    In its report, ASIRT said given the suspect's "bizarre actions," it was reasonable for the officers to believe he was about to attack them, and they responded reasonably by firing at him.

