Calgary police investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian, CTrain

    Calgary police are investigating a fatal collision involving a CTrain and a pedestrian in northeast Calgary on Friday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of 36th Street and 44th Avenue, near the Whitehorn LRT Station, around 9:30 a.m., according to an emailed statement from police.

    The emergency response blocked several lanes of traffic, closing northbound 36th Street at Whitefield Drive, YYC Transportation said in a social media post. Southbound 36th Street was closed at McKnight Boulevard.

    Calgary Transit said shuttle buses are being brought in to transport passengers between stations, while crews investigate the scene.

    This is a breaking news update. More details to come…

