Calgary police looking for missing senior

    Calgary police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing senior.

    Police say Robert, 80, was last seen in the southwest community of Glamorgan, at approximately 2:45 p.m., on Friday.

    He left a home in the 0 to 100 block of Galbraith Drive SW.

    His family and police are concerned for his well-being.

    Robert is described as approximately 5’10” tall, 145 pounds, with a slim build and grey hair.

    He was last seen wearing a brown coat, cream-coloured hoodie and dark khaki pants.

    He was driving a dark grey, 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, with Alberta licence plate CFF 5011.

    If you have any information on Robert's whereabouts, call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or on the Crime Stoppers app.

    It is Calgary police policy not to release the last names of missing people for privacy reasons.

