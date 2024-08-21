Calgary police officer speaks out after fellow cop pleads guilty to sharing sex video

A Calgary police officer pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct on Wednesday, after it was found he shared an intimate video and images of a woman and fellow officer with others on the force.

At a Calgary Police Service professional conduct hearing, Const. Mike Oakey, 39, admitted through an agreed statement of facts that he shared a video of him and the victim having sex, as well as nude images of her, with a number of colleagues between 2018 and 2019 without her consent.

The tribunal heard Oakey, a 13-year member of CPS, and the victim, identified as A.A., were in a short relationship in 2018 when she worked as a barista at a Calgary coffee shop.

Oakey knew A.A. planned to apply to become a police officer with the CPS, which she did in April 2019.

"I am still hurting for what he has done and I feel like he's cast a shadow over my lifelong dream of being a police officer," she told CTV News.

Oakey and the CPS representative are recommending Oakey be suspended without pay for 80 hours, which is disheartening to A.A.

"That diminishes the severity and weight of what Mr. Oakey has done. That feels like a slap on the hand for something that has turned my life upside down. I feel it doesn't reflect the seriousness of what he has done and what I have suffered," she said.

Oakey's lawyer, Cory Wilson, suggested the sentencing was appropriate given his client has no history of disciplinary measures.

Wilson said the guilty plea reflects remorse.

"It was classless, stupid and immature," Wilson said.

"I personally do not believe that pleading guilty automatically means Mr. Oakley is remorseful. I don't think he is. I also do not believe he didn't intend to hurt me when he showed other officers this video time and time again," A.A. said.

She hopes for a harsher sentence and hopes the presiding officer will consider firing Oakley.

"They can demote. They can terminate. There are other options," said Andrea MacLean with JSS Barristers.

"To attend work every day with the individual who ultimately showed these images of her around and knowing he's still working in the same environment, that is difficult for my client and understandably so."

Oakey is currently on leave with pay and awaits sentencing, which is set for Oct. 3.

His case is one of three professional conduct hearings that took place this week for CPS officers that involved sexual misconduct.

A hearing Tuesday involved an officer who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a person while off-duty.

"My client's story seems to be another one in what seems to be a history of them," MacLean said.

According to Kelly Sundberg, a criminologist and associate professor of justice studies at Mount Royal University, the issue of sexual misconduct among police officers has plagued law enforcement across Canada, including the RCMP and the Canadian Armed Forces, and tarnishes their reputations.

"It does erode the trust of police. It erodes the credibility and legitimacy," he said.

"When we see the police increasingly under the microscope and under scrutiny, officers who engage in this activity clearly make the job of police services themselves a lot harder."

However, Sundberg said though the number of hearings are disappointing and upsetting, it does also reflect that CPS is properly investigating these types of complaints and allegations.

"The system is allowing members of the public and others to access the complaints process," he said.

"These complaints are being taken very seriously. They're being professionally investigated and being fairly adjudicated through the tribunal, so that is positive that the oversight mechanism and process is working, it's … just unfortunate."

CPS declined an interview but in a statement said any matter of sexual misconduct is treated with zero tolerance.

"The hearings this week are reflective of the CPS's commitment to thoroughly investigate instances of misconduct and hold members accountable," the statement said.

"The CPS remains committed to creating a physically and psychologically safe workplace for our members, and to earning the trust and confidence of the community we serve."

Oakey denied CTV's request for comment.