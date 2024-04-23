Calgary police release name of Redstone homicide victim

Calgary police say a woman who died in the community of Redstone over the weekend is the city's seventh homicide of 2024.

Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Redstone Common N.E. at 9:20 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a woman in medical distress.

First responders attempted to save the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, following an autopsy, police released the name of the victim, identifying her as Manpreet Kaur, 25, of Calgary.

One man taken into custody from the scene has since been released without charges, police said.

Anyone with information on the case, or who had contact with Kaur in the days leading up to her death, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.