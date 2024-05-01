Calgary police release photo of minivan that ran pedestrian over twice in hit-and-run

Calgary police have released a photo of a vehicle thought to be involved in a weekend hit-and-run in Bridgeland that saw a man run over twice.

The collision happened in the parking lot at the Centex located in the 0-100 block of Fourth Street N.E. at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

Police believe the victim, a male pedestrian, fell and was lying in the parking lot when a light-coloured minivan reversed out of a parking stall, before pulling forward and turning north.

"When the minivan pulled forward, the front passenger side of the vehicle rolled over the pedestrian," police said in a news release.

"The minivan stopped and the driver opened his door and looked around and underneath his vehicle. He then closed the door and pulled forward, running over the pedestrian with the rear wheels."

On Wednesday, police released a picture of the vehicle captured from nearby CCTV cameras.

It is described as an older-model silver Honda Odyssey.

Investigators believe the driver of the minivan, a man in his 20s, was unaware of the pedestrian until the collision took place. Police are investigating the driver's possible impairment as a factor in the incident.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious, life-altering injuries, where they remain in serious-but-stable condition.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or who witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.