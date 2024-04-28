Pedestrian suffers ‘life-altering’ injuries after getting run over twice in Bridgeland parking lot

Calgary police are investigating after a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon in Bridgeland that left a pedestrian hospitalized with serious, life-altering injuries.

At around 2:45 p.m. police believe a man fell and was lying in a parking lot at the Centex Memorial, at 12 Fourth Street N.E.

While the man was lying there, police believe a light-coloured minivan, driven by a man in his 20s, backed up out of a parking spot, then pulled forward and drove north.

Police think that when the minivan pulled forward, it drove over the pedestrian with the front passenger side tire.

The minivan stopped and the driver opened his door and looked around and underneath the vehicle, then closed his door, pulling forward and driving over the pedestrian again, this time with the rear tire.

After that, police say the minivan turned east into an alley and stopped for a moment before turning north onto Edmonton Trail.

Police say they believe the man wasn’t aware of the pedestrian until he drove over him.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious, life-altering injuries.

Excessive speed isn’t believed to be a factor but police are investigating the possibility that impairment may have been.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.