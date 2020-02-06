CALGARY -- Police seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs and cash in a recent bust by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) organized crime units in Calgary and Medicine Hat.

Two Calgary homes were searched on Jan. 23, resulting in a number of items being seized, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and other substances, along with four firearms,

One person was arrested, who police believe was involved in drug trafficking in the Calgary area.

"We believe this individual may have also been involved in supplying drugs to surrounding communities," said Insp. Shawn Wallace, with ALERT Calgary. "This is a great example of how our ALERT teams share intelligence and provide coverage across the entire province to stamp out complex organized crime threats."

Calgary Police Service helped with the searches at residences in Panorama Hills and Queensland.

The items seized included:

2.34 kilograms of methamphetamine

903 grams of fentanyl

212 grams of cocaine

912 grams of a cocaine buffing agent

6.1 kilograms of cannabis

304 cartons of contraband tobacco cigarettes

$90,425 cash

Four firearms were also seized, including two shotguns and two pistols.

The firearms will be subject to further forensic analysis.

To Sang Wong, 56, from Calgary, is charged with a number of offences, including:

Four counts of drug trafficking

Three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking (x3);

Possession of illegal tobacco for sale

Fraud

Possession of proceeds of crime

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their neighbourhood is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.