Calgary police seize $500K in drugs and cash, along with firearms
Police seized drugs, cash and guns in a recent bust by members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. (Courtesy ALERT)
CALGARY -- Police seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs and cash in a recent bust by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) organized crime units in Calgary and Medicine Hat.
Two Calgary homes were searched on Jan. 23, resulting in a number of items being seized, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and other substances, along with four firearms,
One person was arrested, who police believe was involved in drug trafficking in the Calgary area.
"We believe this individual may have also been involved in supplying drugs to surrounding communities," said Insp. Shawn Wallace, with ALERT Calgary. "This is a great example of how our ALERT teams share intelligence and provide coverage across the entire province to stamp out complex organized crime threats."
Calgary Police Service helped with the searches at residences in Panorama Hills and Queensland.
The items seized included:
- 2.34 kilograms of methamphetamine
- 903 grams of fentanyl
- 212 grams of cocaine
- 912 grams of a cocaine buffing agent
- 6.1 kilograms of cannabis
- 304 cartons of contraband tobacco cigarettes
- $90,425 cash
Four firearms were also seized, including two shotguns and two pistols.
The firearms will be subject to further forensic analysis.
To Sang Wong, 56, from Calgary, is charged with a number of offences, including:
- Four counts of drug trafficking
- Three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking (x3);
- Possession of illegal tobacco for sale
- Fraud
- Possession of proceeds of crime
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon obtained by crime
Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their neighbourhood is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.