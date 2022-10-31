Calgary police tow damaged black sedan from northwest apartment complex

Calgary police towed a black Mercedes sedan from a northwest apartment complex Monday evening.

Police have not said what they are investigating, but the vehicle matches the rough description of a dark sedan involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Forest Lawn last week.

Police held the vehicle – blocking it in its parking stall in the 1500 block of Sherwood Boulevard N.W. starting around 11 a.m. Monday.

The black 5-Series Mercedes sedan had damage to the passenger-side front of the vehicle – a cracked turn signal and yellow scrapes along the body work.

The passenger-side front tire also appeared to be a spare.

For about six hours – up until the vehicle was finally towed – police remained parked immediately behind it.

Most of the police vehicles were unmarked units.

HIT-AND-RUN INVESTIGATION ONGOING

A 27-year-old woman was hit by what’s believed to be a dark sedan on 17th Avenue at 44th Street S.E. last Thursday evening.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries Saturday morning.

The driver fled the scene and police have been looking for that person and their vehicle since.

Police have not confirmed that the fatal hit-and-run on Thursday is the reason for police seizing the vehicle in Calgary's northwest on Monday.