CALGARY -- Calgary police are seeking to speak with a woman who they say was inside the vehicle where two men were shot to death in 2019.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2400 block of 37 Avenue N.E. on April 3, 2019 for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One died at the scene while the other later died in hospital.

An autopsy confirmed the victims' identities as Jasdeep Singh, 25, and Japneet Malhi, 22.

A police investigation has determined that the suspects in the case waited for the pair for nearly an hour before driving past them in a vehicle. The passenger opened fire on them with a semi-automatic rifle.

Meanwhile, a woman who was in the backseat of the victims' vehicle, was uninjured in the shooting.

Since police have not made any arrests in the case, they are asking that woman to come forward with any information she might have about the murders.

She is described as:

Approximately 25 years old;

5-8 tall

130 pounds; and

Long, straight black hair.

Officials add she was driving a white Ford Escape, 2013-2019 model.

SUSPECTS HAVE TIES TO B.C.

While police are seeking to speak with that witness to the fatal shootings, they also say they have recovered a Russian SKS rifle, believed to be the weapon used in the crime.

They would like to speak to anyone who might know anything about its origins.

Police are also looking into leads that have determined the suspects have ties to the Lower Mainland of B.C.

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman or the owner of the rifle is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or the Calgary Police Service Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. They may also call Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips