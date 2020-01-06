CALGARY -- Calgary powerlifter Bryce Krawczyk came back from the 2019 IPF World Powerlifting Championships in Dubai with a big smile on his face.

Krawczyk finished sixth in the world at the November competition and said he was super happy with that because the weight class he was competing in was stacked.

"It was really competitive this year. The Top 10 totals were all within 20 or 30 kilos. When you’re talking about thousand-kilo totals, it’s a pretty slim margin," he said.

"It could’ve been anybody’s day and I’m really happy to have the day I did."

What made the day even better is Krawczyk set a new Canadian record. That’s what he’s most proud of.

"The (powerlifting) federation that I compete in is very strictly drug tested," he told CTV News from his gym, The Strength Edge.

"I’m a drug-free lifter and that’s the most weight anybody who’s drug free has lifted in Canadian history."

Bryce Krawczyk finished sixth in the world at the World Powerlifting Championship in Dubai in November.

The weight total is combined between three events; the squat, bench press and deadlift. Krawczyk said he broke the old record by 12.5 kilograms.

Krawczyk squatted 390 kilograms, bench pressed 255 kilograms and deadlifted 385 kilograms.

"They take the best of those three lifts and add them together and that’s the total of your score in your class. So my total was 1,030 kilos."

Up next for Krawczyk are the Canadian Nationals in Winnipeg in March. That should win him a spot into the world’s, which are being held in Norway this year.

If he can get a Top 3 finish there, he would be invited to the world games. That is the closest thing powerlifting has to the Olympics.