Calgary Food Bank demand surges 200 per cent from pre-pandemic levels

The Calgary Food Bank is experiencing a significant increase in demand, with the number of annual visits up more than 200 per cent since 2019.

According to officials with the food bank, demand increased 28 per cent in just the past year.

The Calgary trend mirrors a nation-wide rise in food insecurity, as highlighted in Food Banks Canada's Hunger Count Report 2024.

In March alone, the Calgary Food Bank served 40,841 individuals. Notably, the Calgary Food Bank says 37 per cent of its clients are employed, indicating that rising living costs are outpacing wage growth.

"Our change in demand from last year is much higher than the national average," said Melissa From, president and CEO of the Calgary Food Bank.

"What's even more concerning is that the percentage of food bank clients who are working is higher than the national and provincial averages."

To address the growing need, the Calgary Food Bank has implemented a new distribution system that empowers clients to choose the food items they receive.

The Food Bank says the more personalized approach aims to ensure clients receive nutritious food aligning with their dietary preferences and cultural needs.

The Calgary Food Bank collaborates with more than 50 charity partners to maximize its impact and support to the community.