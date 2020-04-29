CALGARY -- Organizers of Calgary Pride Week have announced this year's 30th anniversary of the festival has been reimagined as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will take place online.

The 2020 event, which is scheduled to take place from Aug. 28 – Sept. 6, will be hosted exclusively through social media platforms — including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Twitch and YouTube — with live content curated by Calgary Pride.

All of the scheduled performances, workshops, interviews and newscasts will be available to the public free of charge.

The City of Calgary has cancelled all public events through the end of August as a result of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and current health orders restrict gatherings to a maximum of 15 people who must adhere to physical distancing guidelines. According to organizers, the 2019 Pride Parade & Festival attracted more than 100,000 spectators.

Calgary Pride is also inviting Calgary businesses to collaborate and host smaller, safer Pride events and raise funds to help plan the 2021 festival. Calgary Pride receives financial support from its sponsors and government grants to fund its operational needs.

For additional information visit Calgary Pride Festival 2020