Members of the recently defunded working group on conversion therapy in Alberta have been named this year's Calgary Pride Parade marshals.

On June 7, the United Conservative Party government announced it would not support the working group that had been created to study a potential ban on conversion therapy.

"Acting as symbols of our community's refusal to be silenced and our unrelenting support of those subjected to this treatment, these individuals will lead the parade as a reminder that our voices carry weight, our community deserves to be heard, and that, collectively, we will not accept any practice that calls into question our inalienable right to exist," said Calgary Pride officials in a statement released Wednesday.

The members of the group who will march as parade marshals in the 2019 Calgary Pride Parade are:

Dr. Kelvin Anderson, president of the College of Alberta Psychologist

Glynnis Lieb, executive director of the Institute of Sexual Minority Studies & Services at the University of Alberta

Janis Irwin, MLA for Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood

Nicole Goehring, MLA for Edmonton-Castle Downs

Gary Simpson, United Church of Canada

Junaid bin Jahangir, assistant professor of economics at MacEwan University

In its announcement of the parade marshals, Calgary Pride remained steadfast in the organization's stance that it "continues to be uninterested in leadership that deny facts and instead, choose to focus on the leaders and everyday citizens who chose to protect vulnerable people from this abhorrent practice."

In July, Pride officials announced the organization would not approve the 2019 parade applications of any political parties. On Wednesday, the NDP announced its Caucus would continue its tradition of participating in the parade as invited members of the Centre for Sexuality's entry.

"The NDP government passed legislation that concretely demonstrated their commitment to the rights of LGBTQ2S+ Albertans, including important GSA legislation that ensured the safety of all students," said Pam Krause, President and CEO of the Centre for Sexuality in a statement released Wednesday. "This meant LGBTQ2S+ youth in schools throughout the province went from feeling isolated to being supported. Rachel Notley has been a friend and vocal champion of our work for decades so naturally we are pleased to have the NDP Caucus march with us."

"The Centre for Sexuality has been a leader in fighting for equal rights for members of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Calgary for decades," said Janis Irwin, NDP Opposition critic for LGBTQ Issues. "We are honoured to join them in the Calgary Pride Parade."

The 2019 Calgary Pride Parade will take place Sunday, September 1. The parade kicks off at 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 3rd Street S.E. and trace a path west along 6th Avenue before turning north on 6th Street S.W. and continuing towards Prince's Island Park, the site of the Pride in the Park event.