    • Calgary Public Library says no info affected in ransomware attack

    The Calgary Public Library says a cyberattack on its systems in mid-October was blocked and its system was shut down as a precaution. (File) The Calgary Public Library says a cyberattack on its systems in mid-October was blocked and its system was shut down as a precaution. (File)
    Officials with the Calgary Public Library (CPL) say a ransomware attack that targeted the facility's computer systems this month failed to access any personal information.

    The revelation comes following an investigation by the CPL's technology team and a Microsoft Incident Response team.

    All libraries were closed from Oct. 11 to 16 following a cybersecurity breach.

    Officials say the attack was blocked and the library's servers were shut down as a precaution.

    The CPL said Tuesday that this step was crucial to protect its servers and systems.

    "We're deeply grateful for the continued support, understanding and dedication of our employees, partners, volunteers, and members as we work diligently to ensure the safe return of all services," said CPL CEO Sarah Meilleur in a statement.

    "I also want to applaud our incredible team for their swift response during this time. It is important to know that a cyberbreach is very difficult to prevent. It is the response that makes the difference, and our team acted purposefully to ensure the breach was halted as effectively as possible."

    All locations have since been reopened and all due dates for borrowed materials have been adjusted until further notice.

    The CPL says it has now implemented a staged approach for the restoration of its services.

    The first step will involve restoring networks and devices to allow for communication among Calgary's 23 libraries and the second will partially restore technology services at some locations.

    The final portion will be the full restoration of services at all locations.

    The CPL has not provided a timeline.

