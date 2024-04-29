Calgary rezoning public hearing enters second week, hundreds left to speak
The massive public hearing on a controversial rezoning strategy resumes at city hall Monday morning.
After a week of 12-hour days, city council took Sunday off but will be back in the public hearing at 9:30 a.m.
Barring a few regularly scheduled council meetings, the hearing is set to continue all this week.
The city is holding the session before council has to decide whether to amend the land use bylaw to allow for more density housing across Calgary communities.
So far, they’ve heard from hundreds of concerned citizens — just over half of the almost 900 people signed up to speak.
The issue has been highly contentious, with speakers either strongly for or many strongly against it.
Once the public hearing finishes, council will then debate the changes and add amendments before officially voting on it.
