CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary rezoning public hearing enters second week, hundreds left to speak

    Share

    The massive public hearing on a controversial rezoning strategy resumes at city hall Monday morning.

    After a week of 12-hour days, city council took Sunday off but will be back in the public hearing at 9:30 a.m.

    Barring a few regularly scheduled council meetings, the hearing is set to continue all this week.

    The city is holding the session before council has to decide whether to amend the land use bylaw to allow for more density housing across Calgary communities.

    So far, they’ve heard from hundreds of concerned citizens — just over half of the almost 900 people signed up to speak.

    The issue has been highly contentious, with speakers either strongly for or many strongly against it.

    Once the public hearing finishes, council will then debate the changes and add amendments before officially voting on it.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MPs targeted by Chinese hackers question why Canada didn't tell them

    Members of Parliament are questioning why Canadian security officials did not inform them that they had been the target of Beijing-linked hackers, after learning from the FBI that the international parliamentary alliance they are a part of was in the crosshairs of the Chinese cyberattack in 2021.

    WATCH

    WATCH So you haven't filed your taxes yet…

    The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News