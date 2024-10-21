Calgary road crews prepare for expected snowfall

The City of Calgary says road crews are preparing for Monday's snowfall.

In a statement, officials said about five centimetres of snow is expected to fall through the day.

"Before and during snowfall our crews work around the clock, preparing equipment and materials, applying anti-icing agents to potential trouble spots like bridge decks and focusing on maintaining safe conditions on Calgary's busiest routes per the city's priority snow plan," said Calgary's mobility spokesperson Chris McGeachy.

The city's busiest roads will be attended to first, he said.

In the meantime, the city is reminding drivers to be prepared before they head out on the road, monitoring conditions and driving with caution.

"Know your route and expect there could be unexpected delays," McGeachy said.

"With snowfall forecasted, this can create other challenges during your commute – so ensure you are properly dressed before starting your journey."

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of the storm and a snowfall warning in areas west of Calgary.

The agency is forecasting between 10 to 15 centimetres through the day along the foothills, with up to 25 centimetres in higher elevations.