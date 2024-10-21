First accumulating snowfall of the season hits Monday

Snowfall warnings have been issued along the foothills with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected throughout the day Monday.

This warning includes Banff, Canmore, Kananskis, Pincher Creek., Crowsnest Pass and Waterton, with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) noting “snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres is expected” in those locations with some areas in higher elevations possibly recording up to 25 centimetres of snow.

Snowfall warnings (white) and special weather statements (pink) issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

To the east of the snowfall warnings, the national weather agency has issued special weather statements for Cochrane, the City of Calgary, and areas north, south and east of Calgary all the way to the Saskatchewan border.

ECCC explains “snowfall accumulations will vary considerably.”

The statement also describes that many communities can expect rain before a transition to snow. Warmer surface temperatures will allow the initial snowfall to melt, but stronger north winds and declining temperatures will eventually result in some accumulations on roadways, which could compromise traction.

North winds will be strong throughout the day, peaking at around 30 km/h in Calgary with gusts as strong as 60 km/h. With the falling snow visibility will be limited at times.

The forecast high for the day Monday will be met just after midnight, with the temperature in Calgary holding steady around the freezing mark for the afternoon. With those winds it will feel colder than that, closer to around -7 at times.

Even though this system will be short-lived with snow tapering off overnight. the temperature will remain cooler for the rest of the week.

The average range in Calgary this time of year is 11 C for a high and -2 C for a low. This week the highs will range from 3 C to 9 C with lows around -1 C to -8 C.