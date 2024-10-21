First accumulating snowfall of the season hits Monday
Snowfall warnings have been issued along the foothills with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected throughout the day Monday.
This warning includes Banff, Canmore, Kananskis, Pincher Creek., Crowsnest Pass and Waterton, with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) noting “snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres is expected” in those locations with some areas in higher elevations possibly recording up to 25 centimetres of snow.
Snowfall warnings (white) and special weather statements (pink) issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.
To the east of the snowfall warnings, the national weather agency has issued special weather statements for Cochrane, the City of Calgary, and areas north, south and east of Calgary all the way to the Saskatchewan border.
ECCC explains “snowfall accumulations will vary considerably.”
The statement also describes that many communities can expect rain before a transition to snow. Warmer surface temperatures will allow the initial snowfall to melt, but stronger north winds and declining temperatures will eventually result in some accumulations on roadways, which could compromise traction.
North winds will be strong throughout the day, peaking at around 30 km/h in Calgary with gusts as strong as 60 km/h. With the falling snow visibility will be limited at times.
The forecast high for the day Monday will be met just after midnight, with the temperature in Calgary holding steady around the freezing mark for the afternoon. With those winds it will feel colder than that, closer to around -7 at times.
Even though this system will be short-lived with snow tapering off overnight. the temperature will remain cooler for the rest of the week.
The average range in Calgary this time of year is 11 C for a high and -2 C for a low. This week the highs will range from 3 C to 9 C with lows around -1 C to -8 C.
'You are not my king,' Indigenous Australian senator yells at visiting King Charles
An Indigenous senator told King Charles III that Australia is not his land as the royal visited Australia's parliament on Monday.
opinion Seven ways to help you save on everyday expenses
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to save on everyday expenses, to help you keep up with life and get back on top of your financial health.
Crowd in Egypt attacks a railway guard after 2 children are run over
Angry residents attacked a railway guard and his post in a town outside Cairo on Monday after a train ran over and killed two children crossing a train intersection that was closed to pedestrians, officials said.
Not-so-tiny goldfish big problem in Alberta town storm pond
An invasion of goldfish at a quiet pond in the southwestern corner of the Town of Sylvan Lake is causing an uproar.
Minimum wage of some temporary foreign workers set to change
The federal government is expected to boost the minimum hourly wage that must be paid to temporary foreign workers in the high-wage stream as a way to encourage employers to hire more Canadian staff.
Initial count finished, but 49,000 ballots still to be reviewed in B.C. election
Nearly 50,000 ballots remain uncounted in the B.C. provincial election, and their contents – as well as the outcomes of any recounts – will determine the final result of the vote.
Standing desk health benefits may not stand the test of time, study finds
Office workers around the world have embraced standing desks as a passive way to improve their health, though the concrete benefits may not stand up to scrutiny, new research from the University of Sydney has found.
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a “hero” after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
Lebanon assesses damage after Israel strikes Hezbollah-run financial institution
Lebanese were surveying the damage on Monday after overnight Israeli strikes hit nearly a dozen branches of a Hezbollah-run financial institution that Israel says is used to fund attacks but where many ordinary people keep their savings.
