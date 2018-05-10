Frank King, the man who spearheaded Calgary’s 1988 Winter Olympic bid, has passed away at the age of 81.

King's daughter confirms her father died suddenly on Wednesday of a heart attack at the Glencoe Club.

King was the head of the Olympic committee that won the XV Olympic Winter Games in 1988.

The Games thrust Calgary onto the world stage and left behind infrastructure that made our city a recognized leader in winter sports training.

King was an Officer of the Order of Canada and a recipient of the Diamond and Golden Jubilee Medals.

He was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and also received the ‘Gold Olympic Order’ from the International Olympic Committee.

His daughter says he was training to run a 50-metre sprint when he died.

Plans for a church funeral and celebration of life will likely be announced early next week.