    • Pedestrian struck by vehicle in southeast Calgary

    A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Friday night. (DARREN WRIGHT / CTV NEWS CALGARY) A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Friday night. (DARREN WRIGHT / CTV NEWS CALGARY)
    A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Friday night.

    The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the area of 50th Avenue and 23rd Street S.E.

    EMS say one person, an adult, was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

    CTV News has learned the pedestrian was female.

    Police say the traffic unit has been called in to investigate.

    As a result, 50th Avenue was closed between Ogden Road and 23rd Street and motorists were advised to use alternate routes.

