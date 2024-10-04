Pedestrian struck by vehicle in southeast Calgary

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Friday night.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the area of 50th Avenue and 23rd Street S.E.

EMS say one person, an adult, was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

CTV News has learned the pedestrian was female.

Police say the traffic unit has been called in to investigate.

As a result, 50th Avenue was closed between Ogden Road and 23rd Street and motorists were advised to use alternate routes.