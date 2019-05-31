

Jaclyn Brown, CTV News Calgary





The wildfire haze hanging over the city won’t rain on this parade.

Organizers say medical teams will be ready to help anyone impacted by air quality as over 125,000 Calgarians flock to the 30th annual Lilac Festival on Sunday.

"Well of course the smoke isn’t favourable, however we have quite a few medical professionals, security, and police on site," said Jennifer Rempel, event producer. "Between those teams, we have lots of people that are prepared to deal with anyone who may have some respiratory issues."

According to Environment Canada, the air quality rating is expected to dip back into the moderate range come Sunday.

The outdoor event is going ahead as planned and kicks off with a vibrant parade starting at 10 a.m. down 4 Street S.W.

Over 500 vendors and 30 food trucks will line the streets between Elbow Drive and 13 Avenue as Calgary celebrates local businesses and community spirit.

The event features 60 music and dance performances by artists across the city. Organizers say it’s also a good reminder to Calgarians to support shops in the area.

"We always ask people when they come down to remember the business community, especially in the current economic climate. If you see them at Lilac Festival, remember to come back and enjoy them at another time as well," said Rempel.

With humble beginnings 30 years ago, the event was created by the community association to bring attention to the area during a time when it wasn’t as vibrant.

In its early years, Lilac Festival only stretched a few blocks and drew in around 1,000 people with pie-eating contests and an old town market.

The celebration earned its name from the wild lilac bushes that blossom this time of year in downtown neighbourhoods.

"The community of Mission was originally settled as the French Quarter of Calgary. So there were a lot of settlers that were francophone in nature and they brought lilacs with them," said Rempel. "If you go down the side streets in Mission there’s a lot of wild lilac bushes. So lilacs are always in season to bloom around the Lilac Festival, hence the name."

With thousands expected to attend despite the smoke, people are encouraged to take public transit or bike to avoid parking mayhem.

The event is pet friendly but organizers urge owners to consider animal safety amid bustling crowds and hot temperatures.

Traffic delays are also expected downtown with the closure of 4 Street.

For a full list of vendors and musical acts, visit the Lilac Festival website.