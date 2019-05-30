Smoke from the massive wildfires near High Level and other wildfires in northern Alberta have caused air quality and visibility to deteriorate across the province.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for much of Alberta, including Calgary.

The air quality in Calgary was ranked at a 10 or 10+ in some parts of the city Friday morning, which is high risk and extremely dangerous.

Officials with Alberta Health Services issued their own air quality statement, warning people to stay indoors if possible.

“If you are going to be doing any activities outside, particularly strenuous activities, do be aware of that, especially for people with pre-existing medical conditions,” said Naomi Nania with Calgary EMS.

AHS warns the pollution can aggravate diseases leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room or hospital visits.

Health officials also say the very young or elderly are most at risk, with common symptoms including irritation to the eyes or throat.

Further details on the conditions are expected to be released on Friday afternoon. For up-to-date information and advice visit the AHS website.

Images from firesmoke.ca show that most of the smoke is forecasted to drift further north by Saturday morning, however hazy conditions are expected in Calgary throughout the weekend.

Environment Canada predicts the air quality index to remain high (8-10) up until 5 p.m. Friday when it’s expected to dip into the moderate range.

As of Thursday morning, Alberta Wildfire reported 29 wildfires in the province and 10 were considered to be out control.

For updated air quality reading for locations throughout the province visit the AQHI website.

"How long will this last?"

To frame how it happened, check out data from @environmentca y-day: 12 hours with northerly gusts/sustained wind values > 30 km/h.

It took a LOT to bring this in, and we're gunning for limited reprieve with westerly flow aloft late Saturday. pic.twitter.com/lTFUMm0GlA — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) May 31, 2019