Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now

The Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB) says February home sales were up nearly 23 per cent from last year as new listings rose.

The board says sales totalled 2,135 units, while the volume of sales in dollars rose 41.3 per cent to $1.25 billion.

New listings were up 13.6 per cent to 2,711, while inventory was down just over 14 per cent from last year.

Homes priced over $1million rose again in February contributing to the 237 sales reported in the first two months of the year.

"Sales were possible thanks to a pickup in new listings," said Ann-Marie Lurie, CREB's chief economist.

"This segment reported a gain in inventory levels and conditions are not as tight as the lower price ranges."

If you fantasize about buying a lavish new home, there are a number for sale in Calgary.

Here are the city's five most expensive residential homes for sale as of March 1, 2024, according to Realtor.ca:

1 - $9.9M Pump Hill home

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 10,600-square-foot home in Pump Hill is inspired by the Provence region in France and sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

The home features six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, five fireplaces and a heated nine-car garage.

The lower walk-out basement features an air-conditioned nine-seat theater, popcorn station, bar, billiard area and a wine cellar with climate control and a tasting area.

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)The two-storey home is located at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W.

A look at 19 Pump Hill Close S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 146 days.

2 - $7.995M Eagle Ridge bungalow

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This gated home in Eagle Ridge sits on a sprawling double lot.

Built in 1971, the home has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, plus seven bathrooms.

"Once you step inside past the hand-chiseled walnut doors, you are greeted by a grand foyer that sets the tone for the splendor that awaits," the listing states.

"The main rooms are nothing short of magnificent, boasting expansive dimensions and exquisite finishes."

The home may be of interest to culinary enthusiasts due to its walk-in cooler, gas cooktop, double ovens and commercial-grade appliances.

A look at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)"Whether you're hosting a grand gala or preparing an intimate meal for loved ones, this culinary haven is sure to impress."

The bungalow is located at 40 Eagle Ridge Place S.W.

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 240 days.

3 - $7.9M Estate in Aspen Woods

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)This 9,578-square-foot estate sits on a 0.8 acre lot, and is, according to the listing, the largest and only gated property in Aspen Heights.

Entering the estate you'll see a Swarovski crystal chandelier amid a foyer flanked by sweeping cantilevered stairwells leading to the grand parlour.

"This home redefines luxury living," says the listing.

Highlights include a fitness room, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, wine wall, home theatre, sports lounge and a games room with full bar.

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)There are also spa facilities including a lounge, dry sauna, steam room, soaker tub and massage room.

Built in 2010, this estate is located at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W.

A look at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (sothebysrealty.com)

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for one day.

4 - $6M home in upper mount royal

A look at 860 Hillcrest Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Built in 2019, this 5,813-quare-foot Upper Mount Royal home is described as an "architectural gem."

"The attention to detail is evident at every turn, showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship and thoughtful design," says the listing.

"The interior combines warm, natural elements with modern finishes. Rich hardwood floors provide an elegant foundation while the expansive use of glass allows for an abundance of natural light to flood the rooms."

The three-storey home has six total bedrooms and eight bathrooms, central AC and a golf simulator.

It also has an elevator and a utility room to house the house's smart home systems and sound system.

It's located at 860 Hillcrest Ave. S.W.

A look at 860 Hillcrest Avenue S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)

This house has been listed on Realtor.ca for 26 days.

5 - $4.55M Britannia home

A look at 4308 Coronation Drive S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)Built in 2021, this 6,143-square-foot home is just steps away from the Calgary Golf & Country Club.

It has four above-grade bedrooms and one below grade, all of which have their own ensuite bathrooms, and one bellow grade bedroom.

There are 10 bathrooms total.

The home even has an elevator connecting the four-car garage to an upper entertainment space.

According to the listing, the main level showcases an open concept living room and kitchen with white oak flooring and custom cabinetry.

It also has a "stunning" fireplace and built-in cabinetry that "make the living room "perfect for relaxation and gatherings."

This two-storey home is located at 4308 Coronation Drive S.W.

A look at 4308 Coronation Drive S.W. in Calgary, Alta. (Realtor.ca)

It has been listed on Realtor.ca for 56 days.

- With files from The Canadian Press