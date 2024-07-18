Calgary's air quality declined slightly on Thursday with the acrid smell of smoke becoming noticeable in some parts of the city.

Though the city's Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was sitting at 3 (low risk) overnight and throughout Thursday morning, it climbed to 4 (moderate risk) around 1 p.m., according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Calgary's AQHI is forecast to climb to 5 (moderate risk) on Friday and expected remain there into the evening.

Air quality advisories are in place for a large section of northern Alberta and northern Saskatchewan, and sections of northern B.C. and the Kootenay area are under a special air quality statement, but no statements or advisories are in place for Calgary.

For more information about air quality, including information on health risks, you can visit Canada.ca.