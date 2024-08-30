CALGARY
Calgary

    • Blue-green algae advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake Park as Lethbridge temperatures heat up ahead of long weekend

    An advisory remains in place for Henderson Park Lake in Lethbridge over concerns that the lake has Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae). (Photo: X@CityofLethbridge) An advisory remains in place for Henderson Park Lake in Lethbridge over concerns that the lake has Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae). (Photo: X@CityofLethbridge)
    Share

    With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.

    Cyanobacteria can appear on the surface of the water like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs in the water and can be green, blue, brown or pinkish red.

    It often smells musty or grassy.

    This week’s rain helped improve conditions but hot weekend temperatures might make things worse.

    Contact or ingestion of water containing Cyanobacteria can result in skin irritation, rash, sore throat, eyes and swollen lips.

    Those ingesting the water may experience fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

    Symptoms usually appear within one to three hours and can be resolved within a day or two. For children, the symptoms might be more pronounced. For pets, consuming Cyanobacteria may be fatal.

    Visitors to Henderson Lake Park this weekend are advised to avoid any contact with water exhibiting signs of Cyanobacteria. If contact does occur, wash with tap water as soon as possible.

    Officials also offer the following advice:

    Don’t let pets or kids swim in the lake;

    Don’t feed whole fish or fish trimmings from the lake to your pets; and

    Consider limiting human consumption of whole fish and fish trimmings from this lake.

    Lethbridge treats the lake monthly with a beneficial bacteria designed to limit the growth of nutrients that encourage blooms. However, there are no treatments available to stop or control Cyanobacteria blooms.

    The advisory will remain in place until further notice.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Brazil Supreme Court judge orders X shutdown in country

    Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered social media giant X to be taken down in the country after billionaire Elon Musk did not name a legal representative for his messaging platform in Brazil, a court decision showed on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News