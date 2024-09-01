Calgary cyclist Mike Sametz withdraws from Paralympic road races with injury
Para cyclist Mike Sametz of Calgary has withdrawn from the Paralympic Games in Paris because of injury.
The 28-year-old crashed in training for road races. Sametz fractured his right hip and will require surgery, the medal-winning cyclist said in a joint statement released by the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Cycling Canada.
Sametz was a bronze medallist in the time trial in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and also in last year's Parapan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.
He didn't race in Tokyo's Paralympics three years ago because of injury.
His six teammates will compete in road races starting Wednesday.
The team earned three bronze medals in track cycling in Paris.
Sametz is a former CTV Calgary Athlete of the Week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.
VIDEO Trudeau, steel plant worker have tense exchange during Sault Ste. Marie visit
After meeting with transit workers and the local mayor on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where he canoed down St. Marys River and hosted a meet and greet at a local steel plant.
Israel's largest trade union calls general strike for Monday as protests swell after hostage deaths
Israel on Sunday said it had recovered the bodies of six hostages in Gaza, including a young Israeli-American man who became one of the most well-known captives held by Hamas as his parents met with world leaders and pressed for his release.
B.C. nurse reprimanded for diverting narcotics for personal use
A registered nurse in B.C. has had limits imposed on their practice by the regulatory body for the profession after they were found to have diverted narcotics from the workplace.
A celebrity 'Russian spy' whale spotted with harness found dead in Norwegian waters
A white beluga whale named 'Hvaldimir,' first spotted in Norway not far from Russian waters with a harness that ignited rumors he may be a Moscow spy, has been found dead.
Ottawa driver caught taking video of crash scene on Highway 417 facing fine, charge
An Ottawa driver has been charged with distracted driving after being caught taking a video of a crash scene on Highway 417 earlier Saturday evening, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Robot waiters in Kenya create a buzz. But there are concerns about what it means for human labour
Children giggle as young people flash their smartphones to film robots carrying plates of freshly prepared meals on their inbuilt trays to deliver to diners in a busy eatery in Kenya's capital.
10 killed and 30 injured after a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic
At least 10 people were killed and a further 17 injured when a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic, authorities said.
Man arrested in Poland on suspicion of holding a woman captive and abusing her for over 5 years
Prosecutors in southwest Poland say a man has been arrested on allegations of imprisoning and physically and mentally abusing a woman for more than five years with 'special cruelty.'
Nostalgia for 'a mythical past': why Gen Z loves the old-school digicam
The photos are grainy, poorly lit or pixelated. The flash has washed out the subjects or illuminated only a portion of the scene. There may be a tiny orange time stamp in the bottom right-hand corner.
1 dead in plane crash near Fort Vermillion
An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in a field near Township Road 1090 and Range Road 152 that took place at 8 p.m. Saturday night.
'All of our history will be in a landfill,' say advocates of saving old RAM building
Despite the former Royal Alberta Museum building's demolition sentence, Edmontonians who want to see the building saved haven't given up.
Fire restrictions eased in Lethbridge County
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
Blue-green algae advisory remains in place for Henderson Lake Park as Lethbridge temperatures heat up ahead of long weekend
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
NDP MLA Mitzi Dean withdraws from B.C. election, citing 'personal challenges'
New Democrat MLA for Esquimalt-Colwood Mitzi Dean is taking her name off the ballot in the upcoming provincial election in October.
Delta police investigating after shots fired into empty vehicle
Police in Delta say they’re investigating after reports came in of shots fired in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Missing Port Alberni man fell to his death down embankment: RCMP
A man who was reported missing in Port Alberni was tragically found dead, having fallen 50 feet down a steep embankment, according to local Mounties.
Anger amongst some BC United candidates following implosion, others wait for call from Conservatives
After Kevin Falcon suddenly withdrew candidate endorsements—so some could be poached by the BC Conservatives—many BC United candidates who were suddenly left in the lurch are angry.
Three Sask. women charged in connection with Air Ronge homicide
The Saskatchewan RCMP laid charges in connection with the Friday homicide of 28-year-old Andy McKenzie of the La Ronge area.
Sask. residents soaking up final days of summer break
With the school season around the corner, visitors at Pike Lake Provincial Park are enjoying the last long weekend of the summer.
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
'It takes sportsmanship and some discipline': Prairie boxers compete in amateur boxing exhibition
Amateur boxers from Saskatchewan and Manitoba had their gloves up Saturday for the annual New Line Boxing Academy’s ‘Back Alley Boxing Exhibition.’
'Important for us to share our people': Taste of Philippines returns to Regina
Thousands packed the Victora Square Mall grounds Saturday for the fifth annual Taste of Philippines festival.
Sask. man dies in collision near Estevan
A man has died following a collision on a highway near Estevan, Sask. on Friday night.
Male victim dies after shooting in Toronto's Belgravia area
A man in his 30s has been pronounced dead following an early-morning shooting near an after-hours club in the Belgravia area.
Driver sent to hospital after truck crashes into home in Scarborough
A driver was injured after their pickup truck went into the garage of a home in Scarborough late Saturday night.
Back to school in Ontario: Changes parents can expect as students return to class
A number of changes are coming to Ontario classrooms this fall as students return to school. Here’s a list of what can be expected:
A magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes part of Quebec
A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Quebec early on Sunday morning.
Some Quebec seniors homes struggle to stay afloat due to regulations, rising costs
Jacques Marchildon says sprinklers were the nail in the coffin for Villa Marie-Ange, the 14-person seniors residence he co-owns in St-Adelphe, Que.
Road collision injures four people, one seriously, in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon
Four people were injured, one of them seriously, in a road collision late on Saturday in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, in the Lanaudière region.
Police in Saint John, N.B., arrest suspect following assault, investigation
Glendon Shields was arrested Saturday in relation to an ongoing assault and threats investigation.
Pat Stay’s fiancé opens N.S. business with community support
The fiancé of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.
Buried beneath: Historic wooden sailboat re-emerges in N.S. as sand washes away
On the shores of the Avon River, 80 kilometres northwest of Halifax, Mother Nature has uncovered rich layers of 19th century maritime history.
Where to road trip around Manitoba to enjoy the fall
CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Travel Manitoba to discuss some of the best fall road trip destinations in the province.
Bombers fans flock to Regina for 59th annual Labour Day Classic
As the Winnipeg Blue Bombers prepare to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders Sunday, some Manitobans are travelling to Regina to cheer on the Blue and Gold in-person.
Winnipeg Food Truck Rally rings in musicians, dancers, car enthusiasts
Those looking to get out and move, groove and eat some good food this weekend can look no further than the Ikea parking lot.
Ottawa police looking to locate missing 66-year-old man
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a 66-year-old man who went missing Friday night.
Police charge 18 drivers for filming crash site on Hwy. 401
Ontario Provincial Police were busy on Saturday morning issuing tickets to distracted drivers allegedly using their phones to film a serious crash on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.
Booze is coming to Ontario corner stores next week. Here's what you need to know
Ontario residents will soon be able to pop into their local corner store to grab beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails as the province proceeds with a plan to expand the alcohol retail marketplace.
Hunters in northern Ont. fined $16,500 for shooting moose without a licence, other offences
A group of four hunters have together been fined $16,500 for illegally killing a cow moose, then lying to try and cover it up.
Orillia wraps up summer with Pirate Party Festival
Thousands are in Orillia for this weekend's Pirate Party Festival, the Port's final signature summer event.
Driver clocked at more than double the speed limit in Springwater
A driver was charged after being clocked at 107 kilometres per hour in a 50-kilometre-per-hour zone in Springwater Township on Saturday.
Driver clocked at 175 km/hr claims water bottle rolled under gas pedal
An OPP officer clocked a man from Nottawasaga travelling on Highway 401 at 175 kilometres per hour on Friday.
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
Conestoga College extends President John Tibbits’ contract
Conestoga College’s Board of Governors has decided to extend President John Tibbits’ contract for another year.
'Latest technology': New video board ready for Mustangs home opener at Alumni Field
When students and fans pour into Alumni Stadium at Western University Sunday night for the Mustangs’ home opening football game against Waterloo, they’ll be wowed.
Mix of sun and cloud in the Forest City Sunday
Londoners can expect a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon and a high of 22 degrees, feeling like 28.
VIDEO Must watch: 55-yard field goal as time expires gives Lancers win in Ottawa
A walk-off 55-yard field goal by Windsor Lancers kicker Brady Lidster stunned the Carleton Ravens Saturday afternoon in Ottawa.
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.