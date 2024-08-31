CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fire restrictions eased in Lethbridge County

    Barrel fire. (File) Barrel fire. (File)
    Share

    Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.

    As a result, Lethbridge County has downgraded from a fire ban to a fire restriction.

    Under the new restrictions, campfires and charcoal briquette barbecues are now allowed.

    Burning barrels and incinerators that meet county restrictions are also allowed.

    Fire permits are still not being issued and any burning that requires a permit is still banned.

    The county also expects the fire risk to increase again next week with hot and dry conditions returning to the region.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Rapper Fatman Scoop dies at 53 after collapsing on stage in Connecticut

    Fatman Scoop, the rapper who topped charts in Europe with 'Be Faithful' in the early 2000s and later lent his distinctive voice and ebullient vibe to hits by such artists as Missy Elliott and Ciara, died after collapsing on stage at a show in Connecticut, according to officials and his family.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News