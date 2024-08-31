Fire restrictions eased in Lethbridge County

Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.

As a result, Lethbridge County has downgraded from a fire ban to a fire restriction.

Under the new restrictions, campfires and charcoal briquette barbecues are now allowed.

Burning barrels and incinerators that meet county restrictions are also allowed.

Fire permits are still not being issued and any burning that requires a permit is still banned.

The county also expects the fire risk to increase again next week with hot and dry conditions returning to the region.