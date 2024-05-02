CALGARY
    Calgary's CTrain crime the focus of crackdown, 64 charges laid

    Calgary police have laid dozens of charges in an operation aimed at addressing ongoing safety concerns at local CTrain stations.

    The operation began in January after officers noticed a localized increase in overdoses, drug-trafficking, drug use and violence at CTrain stations located in the city’s northwest.

    Between April 16 and April 25, police charged eight people with 64 drugs and weapons-related offences.

    "While it is important to hold those responsible for the violence and drug-trafficking accountable, we recognize that some of the individuals charged may be suffering from addiction and require resources and assistance,” said Insp. Jeff Pennoyer in a Thursday news release.

    "The accused persons in this investigation were provided information that would connect them to organizations in Calgary that can assist with social supports, and information on the Drug Treatment Court and the Calgary Indigenous Court for additional support throughout the court process."

