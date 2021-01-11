CALGARY -- An upper ridge of high pressure remains to start the week, after popping us to 9 C yesterday. That will have a similar effect today and tomorrow. While Calgary doesn't fall under Environment Canada's wind warning spread, we have already seen gusts this morning push to nearly 70 km/h.

This trend will continue Tuesday, but likely will get washed away by a cooler air mass through Wednesday. That'll trigger a trend downward, but we'll stay above seasonal throughout the working week! The instability derived from this change may bring a wave of flurries Wednesday, and mixed precipitation Friday. In spite of all that — and in spite of Wednesday's high likely being reached early and falling off —we're still expecting our highs to remain above-seasonal.

Has it been a warm winter so far? Here's a stat: Meteorological Winter lasts for 90 days – December through to February. We are on day 42, and so far, 29 (69.1%) of those have been somewhere in the positives. I'll have to do some further digging (and a lot of counting with a pointer-finger on charts) to tally up the totals. Watch for that as the day progresses on the CTV Calgary weather page and on Twitter!

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Chinook! Windy, some cloud

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Tomorrow:

More chinook!

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy, downtrend, late-day flurries possible

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy, late-day flurry risk

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: chance of flurries, low -1 C

In our viewer photos: Joyce snapped a nice shot while snowshoeing in Bragg Creek:

And Beatrice caught this brilliant sunrise in our province!

You can submit your weather photo here, or email me here! Kevin Stanfield