Calgary's former Rose and Crown to reopen as new pub in summer 2024

Calgary's iconic Rose and Crown pub closed its doors for good last year, but the building will soon be home to another bar.

Located in the heart of the Beltline, the building -- located at 1503 Fourth St. S.W. -- was built in the 1920s and served as a funeral home until being converted into a bar in 1986.

The Rose and Crown shuttered in January 2023, but the site will reopen in the summer 2024 as Elephant and Castle.

Elephant and Castle is Canadian chain of English pub-style restaurants with locations across Canada and the United States.

"Get your Brit On at Elephant & Castle," says the company's website.

"Nothing feels as warm and inviting as sitting down at the pub and sampling a taste of Britain. The old Union Jack behind the bar may be faded, but the mood is vibrant.

"Located just steps away from Calgary's vibrant 17th Avenue and the Calgary Saddledome, we're the perfect location for a business lunch or dinner before a sporting event or concert."