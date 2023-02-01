Calgary's homeless population drops, according to new count

A new count of Calgary's homeless population indicates a drop in the number of people living on the streets – the lowest it's been since 2016.

The point-in-time (PiT) tabulation, conducted by the Calgary Homeless Foundation (CHF), took place on Sept. 27, 2022, and found 2,782 individuals were homeless.

Officials with the organization say the PiT gives "a clearer understanding" of the population in Calgary.

"It allowed outreach teams with whom CHF partners to speak directly to those experiencing homelessness to continue to develop relationships, build trust and identify emerging community issues from their point of view," said president Patricia Jones in a statement.

In 2018, the last time the PiT was conducted, 2,911 people were experiencing homelessness. Two years earlier, that figure was 3,222.

The most recent survey also found 71 per cent of Calgary's homeless population is sheltered, which means they regularly use emergency shelters, transitional housing and other programs.

The remainder are considered "unsheltered" – living on the streets, in encampments, in hospital, in correctional facilities, with friends or in vehicles.

The PiT also found 59 per cent of Calgary's homeless are Indigenous and the largest homeless demographic is those between the age of 25 and 64.

"The CHF recognizes that inflation and a lack of affordable housing significantly impact people experiencing homelessness in our city," it said in a release.

"We also recognize that we need to continue to work alongside Indigenous organizations and communities who provide culturally appropriate facilities and services."

Full details of the CHF's PiT can be found online.