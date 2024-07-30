CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary's homeless population suffering shigella outbreak

    An outbreak of a highly infectious gastro-intestinal illness is being transmitted through Calgary's homeless population.

    Shigella is spread by coming into contact with the fecal matter from an infected person or eating food contaminated with the bacteria.

    So far, 65 people have tested positive.

    Sixteen required hospitalization.

    An additional 12 people tested positive while in hospital for other reasons.

    Health inspectors are working with local shelters to help stop the spread of the illness.

