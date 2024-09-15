Calgary’s King Eddy celebrates after being named Best Country Club at CCMAs
There were a lot of talented Canadian country artists who won big at the Canadian Country Music Awards Saturday night, but a Calgary saloon won big Friday, when Calgary’s King Eddy was named Best Country Club.
The award was presented at the CCMA Industry Gala Friday night in Edmonton.
The King Eddy is actually run by the National Music Centre in Calgary, which opened a new exhibition celebrating the legendary k.d. lang last week.
The NMC is also the home of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.
“We are incredibly proud that the King Eddy has been recognized as Country Club of the Year at the CCMA Awards,” said Andrew Mosker, the National Music Centre’s President and CEO, in an email to CTV News. “Since reviving the venue, the team has worked tirelessly to build the King Eddy’s reputation as a premier venue for live music, not just locally but across the nation.
“This national award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole King Eddy team,” he added, “the talented artists who grace the Eddy’s stage, and the community of supporters that believed a new vision for the historic King Eddy could be realized after the National Music Centre opened in 2016.”
Calgary’s MCC Recording Studio was named Recording Studio of the Year for the fourth year in row.
Some of the artists who record at MCC include Gord Bamford, Brett Kissel, Loverboy and George Canyon.
