    • Calgary's South Sudanese community gathers together for heritage event

    Calgary's South Sudanese community gathered Saturday to celebrate their culture.

    There was music, dancing and traditional food for the heritage event, but the group was not able to completely focus on the celebration because of recent unrest in their community.

    Some young South Sudanese community members recently died and the rest of the city's community is looking for answers about their deaths.

    "The community is having a low energy and we are not celebrating," said Khor Top, the president of the South Sudanese Community Association.

    "I should be speaking to you here smiling, but I'm not smiling because of the loss.

    "We are heartbroken," Top said. "We are sad."

    He said they have approached the government to discuss how they can work together to discuss issues affecting the young people in their community.

