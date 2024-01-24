Calgary’s Tate McCrae to headline second intermission of 2024 NHL All-Star game in Toronto

Calgary got a little more NHL all-star game representation Wednesday, but it’s not Blake Coleman, or Nazem Kadri, or Yegor Sharangovich who got the invite to Toronto.

It’s pop superstar Tate McRae.

Fresh off appearing as the musical act on Saturday Night Live, the NHL announced that McRae will headline the second intermission performance at the all-star game on Saturday, Feb. 3 in Toronto.

McCrae has also been named celebrity captain for Team McKinnon, which features Calgary-born superstar defenceman Cale Makar playing on a team along with his Colorado Avalanche teammate Nathan McKinnon.

Three other celebrity captains have been named for all-star weekend along with McCrae, including Stratford superstar Justin Bieber, Vancouver crooner Michael Buble and podcasting comedy icon Will Arnett, who’s from Toronto.

McRae, who attended Western Canada High School in Calgary’s Beltline, has over 7.8 billion career streams, over 945 million video views, two #1 Top 40 hits and numerous #1 dance hits. She’s received accolades including nominations for two Billboard Music Awards, an MTV VMA Award, three People’s Choice Award, four iHeartRadio Music Awards and nine JUNO Awards among others. She also finished third on So You Think You Can Dance as a 12-year-old competitor in 2016.

McRae is scheduled to perform in Calgary July 5 at the Cowboys Music Festival.

Calgary Flames centre Elias Lindholm has also been selected to play in the all-star game.