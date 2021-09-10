Calgary's The Military Museums commemorates victims on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

CALGARY -

Twenty years ago, the world watched in shock and horror as commercial aircraft hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City.

The Military Museums in Calgary is commemorating that fateful day with a special event to honour the 2,753 people who lost their lives.

A vigil ceremony will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. outside of the museum's World Trade Center artifact.

Remarks will be provided by U.S. Consul General Holly Waeger Monster along with Calgary Fire Chief Steve Dongworth.

Following the ceremony, a panel discussion will feature Dr. David Bercuson, Captain (Ret’d) Alex Watson and Afghan citizen Kawa Aahangar.

Anika Lee Yuen, president and CEO of Calgary Centre for Newcomers, will also provide a different perspective on the lasting impact of the September 11 attacks.

A question-and-answer session will follow the discussion and those in attendance will be able to take in current exhibits of the Founders’ Galleries, Mission: Afghanistan and Tensile Strength: Weavers and War.

Limited tickets are available to attend the free event in person, which can be obtained here.

A livestream of the event will be available on The Military Museums Facebook page.