Calgary's Trevor Hofbauer places 15th in Boston Marathon
The top Canadian in this year's running of the Boston Marathon was a Calgarian.
World-renowned distance runner Trevor Hofbauer placed 15th in this year's running of the prestigious race.
The 30-year-old Calgarian finished with a time of 2:10:52, slightly more than four minutes behind top-finisher Evans Chebet of Kenya.
More than 28,000 people competed in the 126th annual running of the race, a return to the traditional calendar date after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a move of the 2021 edition to the fall.
Hofbauer, who competed for Canada in the Tokyo Olympic Games, was the Canadian marathon champion in both 2019 and 2017, and the Canadian half marathon champion in 2018.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Ukrainians are waiting in line for hours to buy this stamp
Hundreds of Ukrainians are lining up to get their hands on a new collector's item, a stamp commemorating the moment when a soldier purportedly told off a now-sunken Russian warship.
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
Florida judge voids U.S. mask mandate for planes, other travel
A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home
Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.
Police release image of woman wanted in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.
U.S. FDA investigating Lucky Charms illness reports, no Canadian recalls to date
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating dozens of reports of customers getting ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal, but no Canadian recalls have been issued yet.
Sunwing Airlines reports network-wide issue causing numerous flight delays
Numerous flights, including at least 10 departing from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, have been delayed due to a technical issue impacting Sunwing Airlines.
'If you show up, I win': Inside Patrick Brown's drive for Conservative leadership
An apology to the Tamil community, improving cricket infrastructure, and putting a visa office in Kathmandu are just some of the promises Patrick Brown has made in hopes of becoming the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
Russian teacher rejected Kremlin propaganda, then paid the price
Andrei Shestakov told pupils during a civics class he would not advise them to serve in the Russian army, that he opposed the war against Ukraine, and that Russia's leaders exhibited elements of fascism even while saying they were fighting fascism in Ukraine. In the following days, the local police and Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, summoned Shestakov for questioning.
Edmonton
-
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
-
New IKEA room set modelled after Edmonton designer's home
Justine Ma says IKEA's interior design team took inspiration from her family and their home to design a bright and colourful space.
-
Oilers goaltender Mike Smith among NHL's three stars of the week
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith was named the NHL's third star of the week after posting back-to-back shutouts.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen who promised to get 'American Idol' logo tattooed on buttocks cracks this season's top 20
A teenager from British Columbia was able to hold on another week, earning a place in the top 20 on this season of 'American Idol.'
-
What lives in Vancouver's False Creek? Local underwater photographer documents restoration
Murky with boat sewage and other pollutants, Vancouver's False Creek isn't a place to go for a swim, but it's still home to an abundance of marine life under the surface.
-
Heroin-filled Easter egg part of a different kind of hunt in Vancouver
Just like many children, police dogs were involved in a hunt for plastic Easter eggs stuffed with surprises this weekend. But for the VPD's canine unit, one of those surprises was heroin.
Atlantic
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
-
Prime minister pays tribute to 22 victims on anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paying tribute to the 22 victims of the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
-
'They have suffered': Mayor of N.S. county where mass shooting began says residents are still grieving
As Canadians remember the victims and survivors of the Nova Scotia mass shooting two years after the tragic events, the mayor of Colchester County says she describes the days following April 18 and 19 of 2020 as 'surreal.'
Vancouver Island
-
Caught on cam: Orcas swim through middle of Vancouver Island marina
A group of orcas came startlingly close to moored boats in Comox, B.C. this weekend, which thrilled onlookers on the docks.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Nanaimo ferry travellers delayed for hours as sailings fill up
Ferry travellers from Nanaimo, B.C., to the Lower Mainland are in for long waits Monday as cancellations and traffic volumes are causing a severe backlog for those trying to leave the island.
-
Greater Victoria wind warning in effect, thousands on Vancouver Island lose power
Greater Victoria and sections of Vancouver Island were under high wind warnings Monday morning as BC Hydro reported outages affecting thousands of island customers.
Toronto
-
Parts of southern Ontario about to be hit by spring snowstorm. This is when it will start
A spring storm is headed towards parts of southern Ontario with the potential to bring heavy snow to parts of the province.
-
Police release image of woman wanted in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.
-
Sunwing Airlines reports network-wide issue causing numerous flight delays
Numerous flights, including at least 10 departing from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, have been delayed due to a technical issue impacting Sunwing Airlines.
Montreal
-
Sunwing Airlines system issue forces numerous flight delays at Trudeau Airport
Multiple Sunwing Airlines flights heading in and out of Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport have been delayed due to technical issues.
-
'There’s a whole chain reaction to this': doctor uneasy as ERs tip over capacity
Rising cases of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu are bogging down Quebec hospitals, and Dr. Christopher Labos is advising the province to take action before it’s too late.
-
Government of Quebec hyperlink fixed after directing people to website selling Viagra
After the province's health ministry accidentally tweeted a link to a pornographic video last week, another Government of Quebec website redirected members of the public to another questionable website for the second time in four days.
Ottawa
-
Rising prices fuel driver frustrations at Ottawa gas stations
Ottawa motorists are fuming over the rise in gasoline prices, following a 15 cent a litre increase over the past five days.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations at 1,301, ICU admissions cross 200
The number of patients with COVID-19 in an Ontario hospital sits at 1,301 as ICU admissions linked to the disease cross the 200 mark for the first time since mid-March.
-
Senators coach D.J. Smith to be assistant coach for Canada at World Hockey Championship
Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith will be behind the bench for Canada at this year’s men’s World Hockey Championship.
Kitchener
-
20-year-old Cambridge man dies in dirt bike crash: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge involving a dirt bike.
-
Up to 8 cm of snow expected in Waterloo-Wellington Monday
Heavy snow is expected to blow into Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other southern Ontario communities Monday.
-
Man bites police during arrest in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say one of their officers was bitten by a man during an arrest in Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Woodlawn Cemetery is running out of burial sites, report says
Saskatoon's planning committee has approved in principle a 257-page master plan for the future of Woodlawn Cemetery.
-
U of S extends mask mandate after hundreds of COVID-19 cases reported on campus
The University of Saskatchewan has extended its mask mandate at campuses and indoor locations until June 30.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 levels hit record high in wastewater
The evidence of COVID-19 has increased in Saskatoon's wastewater yet again, surging past last week's record-setting mark.
Northern Ontario
-
Major search effort for two missing men in plane
Search and rescue crews are ramping up efforts to find two men after their plane did not arrive at its destination in northern Ontario on Thursday night, military officials say.
-
Jury awards US$450,000 to employee who declined birthday party
A Kentucky jury has awarded a man US$450,000 who sued his employer after he asked them not to celebrate his birthday at work — and they did it anyway.
-
Art Gallery of Sudbury assets must remain part of Laurentian insolvency process: court documents
Art Gallery of Sudbury assets worth $6.39 million must remain part of the insolvency process at Laurentian University, say court documents filed by the monitor of the process.
Winnipeg
-
'Don't trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
-
Winnipeg police on scene of suspicious death
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of what they are calling a “suspicious” death on Monday morning.
-
'There will be some shovelling': Alberta clipper could make this winter Winnipeg’s second snowiest
A low-pressure system could bring up to 10 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Manitoba this week, which could lift this winter to the second snowiest in Winnipeg’s history.
Regina
-
Sask. confirms avian flu in poultry flocks
Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) were confirmed in a Saskatchewan backyard flock and a commercial poultry flock, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
COVID-19 levels up in latest wastewater analysis: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels are up in Regina’s wastewater, according to the latest available data released by the University of Regina.
-
Pats' Bedard becomes youngest player in WHL history to reach 50 goals in a season
Regina Pats 16-year-old forward Connor Bedard became the youngest player in Western Hockey League (WHL) history to reach 50 goals in a season on Sunday.