Calgary's water use back in 'unsustainable' territory

After dipping below the threshold of unsustainable water usage for one day, Calgary is back up into the red area.

The city's potable water demand data, updated Monday morning, indicates residents and businesses used 509 million litres of water on Sunday.

That's 15 million litres more than on Saturday and 24 million litres above what the city would like to see.

Officials say that if water use remains above the unsustainable mark for too long, it could drain Calgary's underground reservoirs and lead to a city-wide boil water advisory.

Repair work on the Bearspaw feeder main is on schedule, officials say, and 12 of 21 pipe segments are now fixed.

Right now, Calgary's Glenmore water treatment plant is supplying 70 per cent of the city's treated water whereas it typically only handles 30 per cent.

More information on the water main repairs is expected at 10 a.m. MT.

