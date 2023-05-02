Calgary sets new record high temperature amid spring heat

Alberta saw unseasonably warm weather on Monday, leading to a whopping 34 record daily high temperatures being broken throughout the province, including in Calgary.

Of the places that broke records, Edmonton had the hottest daytime high with 29.4 C.

Calgary's high on Monday climbed to 25.8 C, just narrowly breaking the previous record of 25.6 set in 1890.

The following areas set a new daytime high record on May 1, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada:

Airdrie

New record of 25.9 C

Old record of 25.6 C set in 1890

Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Athabasca

New record of 28.3 C

Old record of 26.1 C set in 1950

Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Banff

New record of 25.6

Old record of 23.9 set in 1889

Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Barrhead

New record of 27.3

Old record of 27.2 set in 1941

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Bow Valley (Provincial Park)

New record of 27.2

Old record of 24.0 set in 1980

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Breton

New record of 28.4 C

Old record of 25.5 C set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Brooks

New record of 27.5 C

Old record of 26 C set in 1981

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Calgary

New record of 25.8 C

Old record of 25.6 C set in 1890

Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Camrose

New record of 27.1 C

Old record of 25 C set in 1941

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Coronation

New record of 25.8 C

Old record of 25.2 C set in 1987

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Crowsnest

New record of 24.1 C

Old record of 22.9 C set in 2014

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Drumheller

New record of 27.9

Old record of 26.1 set in 1976

Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Edmonton (Blatchford area)

New record of 28.9 C

Old record of 26.7 C set in 1931

Records in this area have been kept since 1880

Edmonton International Airport

New record of 29.4 C

Old record of 25.2 C set in 1980

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Elk Island

New record of 26.9 C

Old record of 24.5 C set in 1980

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Fort Chipewyan Area

New record of 26.6 C

Old record of 24.6 C set in 1980

Records in this area have been kept since 1883

Highvale

New record of 28.4

Old record of 26.0 set in 1980

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Jasper

New record of 25.9 C

Old record of 25.6 C set in 1931

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Lloydminster

New record of 23.4 C

Old record of 23.3 C set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Lac La Biche

New record of 27.4 C

Old record of 25 C set in 1980

Records in this area have been kept since 1944

Lacombe

New record of 27.5 C

Old record of 26.7 C set in 1941

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Nordegg

New record of 24.2 C

Old record of 24 C set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Pincher Creek

New record of 25.5

Old record of 25.0 set in 1957

Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Red Deer

New record of 27.2

Old record of 25.1 set in 1980

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Red Earth Creek

New record of 27.5 C

Old record of 26.4 C set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Rocky Mountain House

New record of 28.1 C

Old record of 25.2 C set in 1980

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Stettler

New record of 27 C

Old record of 24.5 C set in 1980

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Stony Plain

New record of 29 C

Old record of 25.5 C set in 1980

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Sundre

New record of 27.2 C

Old record of 23.5 C set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Taber

New record of 26.5 C

Old record of 25 C set in 2000

Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Three Hills

New record of 26.8 C

Old record of 26.1 C set in 1931

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Vegreville

New record of 27.4 C

Old record of 25 C set in 1980

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Wainwright

New record of 25.7 C

Old record of 25 C set in 1980

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Waterton Park