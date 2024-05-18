Stampeders kick off long weekend with free Fanfest

Regular season CFL action is a couple of weeks away, but Saturday the Stampeders are throwing a party with the return of its popular Fanfest event.

It’s taking place Saturday at McMahon Stadium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fans can meet players, hear from coach and general manager Dave Dickenson, take a selfie with the Grey Cup and enjoy lots of free activities, including interactive inflatables, face painting, games, giveaways and other stuff.

“We’re very excited about the return of Fanfest and to catching up with all of our fans and looking forward to the season ahead,” said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. “This is a great springboard to other great events including the Red and White game on Sunday and the home pre-season game against BC on May 25th.”

Stamps players will be signing autographs between noon and 1:30 p.m. at select locations.

There’s a barbeque on the Telus Studio and the Stamps store will be selling merchandise.

Sunday, the annual Red and White Game will be played at 3 p.m., featuring the offensive and defensive teams squaring off in a number of different game scenarios.

There will be a post-game barbeque for Forever Red members. Admission is free.