    • Calgary shortening hours of Jasper wildfire reception centre

    A reception centre set up at Shouldice Arena in Calgary for evacuees fleeing a wildfire in Jasper, on July 23, 2024. (Jordan Kanygin/CTV News) A reception centre set up at Shouldice Arena in Calgary for evacuees fleeing a wildfire in Jasper, on July 23, 2024. (Jordan Kanygin/CTV News)
    Calgary’s Jasper wildfire evacuee reception centre is shortening its hours starting this weekend.

    As of Saturday, the centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Outside of those hours, any evacuees are encouraged to call 311 for assistance.

    The reception centre will remain open on its usual hours from 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday.

    As of 9 a.m. on Friday, 1,575 evacuees have registered in Calgary.

    Jasper evacuees can access one-time financial assistance of $750 through the Red Cross. More information about the payment can be found on the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. MT.

    On Thursday, Highway 16, the major east-west route in northern Alberta and B.C. through Jasper National Park, partially reopened to commercial vehicles during certain time windows.

    Residents of Jasper are still awaiting word on when they can return to the town.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton

