CALGARY -- It’s official and it comes as a punch to the gut for many Calgarians. The 2020 Calgary Stampede has been cancelled in response to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision follows Tuesday night's meeting of the Stampede Board of Directors

The cancellation is the first in the history of the Calgary Stampede since it became an annual event in 1923.

The rodeo, midway, Rangeland Derby, vendors and parties draw in more than a million people over the 10 days event but the large crowds conflict with current social distancing measures put in place to slow the spread of the virus.

The Calgary Stampede avoided cancellation during the Great Depression, the Second World War and the flooding of the Bow and Elbow Rivers in 2013, but the COVID-19 pandemic proved too risky for an event that brings together hundreds of thousands of spectators.

Aside from the blow to civic pride, the cancellation will take its toll financially. According to the Stampede board, the event pumps $400 million into the local economy each year.

While Stampede supporters are disappointed by the decision, the cancellation comes as little surprise given the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Calgary’s ban on all public events remains in effect and is currently in place until the end of June — three days ahead of what would have been the start of Stampede on July 3rd.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi hasn’t ruled out the possibility of either extending the ban or easing the social distancing measures that are currently in place.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.