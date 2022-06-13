Calgary Stampede renames iconic Grandstand to GMC Stadium
Officials with the Calgary Stampede have announced an iconic part of the grounds will now be known by a new name.
The Grandstand is a multi-faceted venue that hosts rodeo, the Rangeland Derby and the Bell Grandstand Show during the ten days of the Calgary Stampede.
It will now be known as GMC Stadium, and will continue to be the site where the rodeo, chuckwagon races and the evening show are seen.
"Over 350,000 people will filter through GMC Stadium during the annual Stampede celebration as the venue remains a major focal point at Stampede Park," said a Monday release.
"The new partnership will be showcased as an exciting, positive collaboration between the Calgary Stampede and GMC, elevating a partnership that has been nurtured for more than 30 years."
Visitors to the Stampede grounds will see new signage being installed throughout the month.
"GMC Stadium will be a gathering place for the community during the annual Calgary Stampede and throughout the year for many years to come," said a release.
GMC Stadium is over 24,000 square feet and has seating for 17,000 guests plus additional standing room capacity for 8,000 more.
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Donald Trump's closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming 'detached from reality' and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.
Canada's COVID Alert app will be discontinued as PCR testing becomes rare
Canada's COVID Alert app will be discontinued in the coming days, a federal government source tells The Canadian Press.
Father of missing Ontario boy saying 11-year-old 'could be hiding anywhere' as search intensifies
The father of an 11-year-old Ontario boy who disappeared on Sunday said his son 'could be hiding anywhere' as police intensify their search efforts.
'Unacceptable': Yearbooks at Montreal-area school recalled after racist entry
A West Island high school confiscated over 900 yearbooks after a student snuck racist language into his biography.
These provinces had the highest life satisfaction in early 2022: survey
Canadians generally reported a higher level of life satisfaction in early 2022 compared to the previous year, as shown in recent survey data from Statistics Canada.
Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon
The search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil's Amazon continued on Monday following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river.
