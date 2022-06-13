Calgary Stampede renames iconic Grandstand to GMC Stadium

Officials with the Calgary Stampede have announced an iconic part of the grounds will now be known by a new name.

The Grandstand is a multi-faceted venue that hosts rodeo, the Rangeland Derby and the Bell Grandstand Show during the ten days of the Calgary Stampede.

It will now be known as GMC Stadium, and will continue to be the site where the rodeo, chuckwagon races and the evening show are seen.

"Over 350,000 people will filter through GMC Stadium during the annual Stampede celebration as the venue remains a major focal point at Stampede Park," said a Monday release.

"The new partnership will be showcased as an exciting, positive collaboration between the Calgary Stampede and GMC, elevating a partnership that has been nurtured for more than 30 years."

Visitors to the Stampede grounds will see new signage being installed throughout the month.

"GMC Stadium will be a gathering place for the community during the annual Calgary Stampede and throughout the year for many years to come," said a release.

GMC Stadium is over 24,000 square feet and has seating for 17,000 guests plus additional standing room capacity for 8,000 more.