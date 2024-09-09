Calgary Stampeders sign linebacker Dan Basambombo, add to practice roster

Canadian linebacker Dan Basambombo signed with the Calgary Stampeders on Monday and was added to the team’s practice roster.

The six-foot, 225-pound Basambombo was selected out of the Universite Laval in the second round of the 2020 CFL draft by the Ottawa Redblacks.

He played 23 games with Ottawa in 2021 and 2022, recording six special-teams tackles.

Basambombo played 14 games over three seasons at Laval, recording 42 tackles, including four for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

He was an RSEQ all-star for Laval in 2018 after recording 31.5 tackles including three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in eight games.

Basambombo was born in Congo and moved to Canada with his family at the age of nine. He attended École Secondaire Catholique Franco-Cité in Ottawa and played junior football with the Cumberland Panthers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.