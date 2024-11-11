Calgary Stampeders sign quarterback P.J. Walker

The Stampeders announced on Monday that they have signed quarterback P.J. Walker, signalling that a new quarterback era may be about to begin in Calgary.

Walker spent time with squad when he joined the practice roster Oct. 8, giving him a chance to get to know the organization, the league – and the city, as his wife and young daughter both joined him here.

Luckily for the Stampeders, it was a warm fall.

“Calgary is a beautiful city with a great football culture and a great fanbase,” said Walker, in a media release. “The opportunity to continue to grow as a player and compete helped me make my decision to sign with the Stampeders.”

“We made the trade for P.J. for a reason,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “We’re doing everything we can to make our team better and that includes having a strong quarterback room. P.J. is going to be a big part of that.”

Walker, 29, who's 5'11 and weighs 221 lbs., most recently played 21 NFL games between 2020 and 2023, starting nine with the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns.

He completed 185 of 339 passes for 2,135 yards and threw for six touchdowns, in addition to rushing 31 times for 80 yards.

Walker was one of the quarterbacks who stepped up last season in Cleveland when starter Deshaun Watson was lost to injury, helping the Browns win a playoff spot.

He’s also a graduate of Temple University, the same school that Stampeder legend Henry Burris played quarterback for.

He started 47 games at Temple and finished his college career as the school’s all-time completion leader (830), as well as passing yards (10,668) and touchdowns (74).

Walker also had a stint with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks, who were 5-0 in 2020 when the season was cancelled due to the pandemic. At the time, He led the league with 1,338 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.

After leaving the Browns, Walker signed with the Seattle Seahawks but was released just prior to the start of the 2024-25 season.

Terms of his Stampeder deal have not been released.